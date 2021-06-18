Maida Vale carer 'blown away' by support from Carers Network

Published: 3:53 PM June 18, 2021

A Maida Vale carer who's been looking after his grandmother and his brother since he was 21 marked Carers' Week by thanking the local charity that's helped him help others.

Farzan Imanzadeh paid tribute to local charity Carers Network which provides advice, mental health training and help accessing grants to unpaid carers.

Farzan, 29, had to quit his job two years ago to care for his brother full time.

He said: "That had such a big impact on me mentally. Through Carers Network, I was empowered and realised I had to be in a better frame of mind to provide care more effectively. It is fundamental to care for yourself first, then care for others.”

Farzan said he had been "blown away" by how quickly his Carers Network support worker had been able to help.

“Their presence makes me feel like I am not the only one fighting the battle.

The pandemic has placed an "extra strain" on Farzan, he said.

“As my brother and grandmother are high risk individuals, I needed to be careful and try not to contract the virus."

Carers' Week ran from June 7 to June 11.