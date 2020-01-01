Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police Archant

Seven men face time behind bars after being sentenced for their part in a shocking street brawl in Maida Vale last year. The organised violence took place on January 2 2019 and saw 20 armed people turning on each other at the junction of Harrow Road and Great Western Road, W9.

The seven men have been jailed for 17 years and 10 months between them.

Three of the guilty men are from the Maida Vale and Queen’s Park area.

Damani Salmon-Charles, 24, of Foscote Mews, Youssef Eldrissi, 28 of Ilbert Street and Osamah Elbadawi, 19, of Nutbourne Street, were all convicted of violent disorder, with Salmon-Charles and Elbadawi also guilty of possession of an offensive weapon.

A fourth north-west London man, Meckeal Pond, 29, of Bravington Road, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will be sentenced at a later date.

Salmon-Charles, who was found – along with a 17-year-old from Hammersmith – with stab injuries and charged in the immediate aftermath of the incident, faces three years and two months in jail.

Salmon-Charles had been stabbed in the chest.

Eldrissi and Elbadawi will both serve two years and 11 months.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was given a criminal behaviour order and will be detained in a young offenders’ institution for 10 months.

Three other men – Notting Hill pair Jordan Bedeau, 18, of Colville Square, and Rhys Herbert, 18, of Lonsdale Road, and Brandon Wyse, 21, of Bensham Lane, Croydon were also convicted and sentenced.

At least seven knives, machetes and at least one firearm were brandished during the fight.

Det Const Russell Bryan, the Met Police’s lead investigating officer said: “These men, running around armed with knives and other weapons, had absolutely no regards for the massive surge of fear and panic that witnesses and members of the public were feeling due to their selfish actions.

“Although two of those sentenced suffered injuries, it’s sheer luck that no one was killed in this dispute.”

The officer continued: “Violence of this nature has absolutely no place on the streets of London.”