Search

Advanced search

Figures suggest spike in hospital admissions where obesity is a factor

PUBLISHED: 18:10 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 07 May 2020

Hospital admissions related to obesity is on the rise.

Hospital admissions related to obesity is on the rise.

This content is subject to copyright.

Hospital admissions linked to obesity have skyrocketed across North London, new figures suggest.

NHS Digital’s report, Statistics on Obesity, Physical Activity and Diet in England 2020, has set out the number of people admitted to hospital around the country for conditions directly or indirectly related to being overweight from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019.

The dataset, released on May 5, found there were 876,000 hospital admissions around the country where obesity was a factor over the research period, a hike of 23 per cent on 2017/18.

Many London boroughs are grappling with an even greater hike than the national average, with Westminster recording 3,110 admissions from April 2018 to December 2019, up 66pc on the previous period.

Brent saw a 42pc increase, up from 4,335 to 6,145 admissions, and Hackney saw 33pc more admissions with a rise up to 4,895.

Elsewhere, there have been 41pc more recorded in Barnet, 9pc more in Haringey, 5pc more in Islington and a quarter more in Camden.

You may also want to watch:

Policy and insight lead at Healthwatch Camden, Anna Wright, said Camden Council has been supporting residents to have healthier lifestyles and is targeting the most affected communities.

Cllr Tim Mitchell, deputy leader and cabinet member for adult social care and public health at Westminster Council, said he is committed to helping residents lead healthy and active lifestyles: “An increase in the rate of hospital admissions where obesity was a factor is concerning, but it should be recognised that the way these figures are reported has changed and this will have an impact on the statistics.”

It is notable that admissions relating directly to obesity have fallen over the period - by 17pc in Westminster, 14pc in Barnet, 6pc in Hackney, 25pc in Haringey, 15pc in Islington, 44pc in Camden, and remained level in Brent.

London regional director of Public Health England (PHE), Professor Kevin Fenton, stressed that obesity and its health risks are a “serious concern”: “Obesity is a complex issue and influenced by a variety of factors, including social and economic deprivation and age.

“This is often reflected in statistics for local areas where we see variation based on affluence and deprivation.”

He said PHE London has worked with every borough to make sure it has an obesity action plan and with London mayor Sadiq Khan to support London’s Child Obesity Taskforce.

It has also put School Superzones in place, which are areas meant to be healthier and safer places for children to live and play.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Coronavirus in West London: Maida Vale schoolchildren raise £12,000 for NHS

The team from Warrington Crescent celebrating their fundraising efforts. Picture: Saint Christina's

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Coronavirus in West London: Maida Vale schoolchildren raise £12,000 for NHS

The team from Warrington Crescent celebrating their fundraising efforts. Picture: Saint Christina's

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Root ‘very optimistic’ on England Test matches

England's Joe Root during a nets session

Double delight for Arsenal’s Miedema

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

Hampstead & Westminster’s League Finals heroics – a fan’s view

Hampstead & Westminster supporters celebrate (pic Mark Clews)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 7

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson displays her four track gold medals as she arrived at Heathrow Airport from the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia

Indoor rowers urged to take part in One Minute Challenge

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins (right) in action during the Open Men's 2000m heats during the British Indoor Rowing Championships at Lee Valley Velopark
Drive 24