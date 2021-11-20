Highgate mum creates scheme to advise young girls on bullying and anxiety

A mum-of-two has launched an online organisation to give advice to girls on issues such as body positivity and bullying.

Kitty Dube noticed that her 12-year-old daughter Soraya was being bullied in school and that not enough practical support was being given in lessons around issues to do with mental health and interacting with others.

She set up her organisation, Live Well. Teen Well, after getting in touch with Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green, about how she could help fill the gaps in the needs of young girls.

Kitty said: "This idea has been brewing at the back of my mind for the most part of this year, but I thought that I wouldn’t possibly be good enough to do something like this on my own.”

Over the last few months, she has posted educational videos to the organisation’s Facebook page for parents to share with their daughters. One video looks at what to do if someone at school no longer wants to be your friend, and how to cope with feelings of rejection.

The 36-year-old mum has previously worked for the NHS, including at Highgate Mental Health Centre, and this month graduated from a master’s degree in psychology of education at UCL.

Kitty has been in contact with Haringey Council, hoping to launch a one-to-one counselling scheme in January for schools in Hampstead, Highgate, Islington and East Finchley.

Highgate's Kitty Dube has launched Live Well. Teen Well, an online advice service - Credit: Kitty Dube

The sessions would be a “safe thinking and talking space” for young girls aged 12-18, but over the coming years, Kitty hopes to bring in other experts and work with children of all genders, primary-school age and above.

She will also launch a community counselling scheme, offering sessions with children over a six-week period.

Kitty said: “Teenagers often don’t want to talk about their experiences. We have to help them vocalise the issues they are going through. My own daughter has told me how my videos have helped her to process things she never even thought about.

“I believe that it’s about self-compassion, not just self-esteem. By equipping young people to believe in themselves, they can start to show compassion to others.”

Find Live Well. Teen Well on Facebook at www.facebook.com/YoungPersonWellbeingCircle