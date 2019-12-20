Search

Advanced search

Kentish Town carer's fight to raise profile of bladder illnesses

PUBLISHED: 14:41 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 20 December 2019

Laura Piercey with Cathy the catheter. Picture: Laura Piercey

Laura Piercey with Cathy the catheter. Picture: Laura Piercey

Archant

"My bladder stopped working last summer."

After quitting a job in the City to help care for her dying grandfather, Kentish Town woman Laura Piercey, 25, was doubly devastated when she developed health problems of her own in summer 2018.

She stopped being able to pee, and 18 months later a number of complications mean what was supposed to be a temporary catheter has become a permanent part of her life.

Laura had hoped to become a nurse, but her illness meant she wasn't able to continue training.

Now, she's hoping to raise money for charity Bladder Health UK and to raise awareness of the condition.

You may also want to watch:

Laura told this newspaper: "It has been a really difficult time trying to get a diagnosis and finding a treatment plan.

"It's to highlight that I am not the only one. it's quite common. Especially in young girls and women who have bladder issues like myself and have to fight for a diagnosis, most of us are being told it's just a UTI."

Laura was nominated to GoFundMe as a worthy cause by a friend who she had helped through mental health issues. She is also speaking out in order to try to reduce the stigma of having a catheter bag, which she calls Cathy.

She said: "At first GoFundMe wanted to raise money to help me have private treatment, but I didn't want money for myself. I wanted to raise awareness and Bladder Health are a tiny charity that do so much work!"

Laura added the last year and a half had been "hugely difficult". She told the Ham&High: "I woke up and had a suprapubic catheter. The next day I was just left to get on with it. And I have been in and out of hospital frequently since then. I keep picking up infections and I am no longer responding to antibiotics."

To help Laura's fundraiser, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lauracathy2020

Most Read

Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become ‘guerilla art’

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Teen has sentence extended

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Liveable Crouch End: ‘Improvements needed’ says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

Michael Weir: Hackney man jailed over 1998 murders including ‘horrific’ killing of East Finchley pensioner in groundbreaking case

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Most Read

Mystery over origin of Hampstead Heath tree which has become ‘guerilla art’

'Guerilla art'? Bricks appeared in a dead tree on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Geoff Barraclough

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

West Hampstead homophobic bus attack: Teen has sentence extended

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Liveable Crouch End: ‘Improvements needed’ says report showing impact of traffic trial

Middle Lane, which was closed to through traffic as part of a Liveable Neighbourhoods trial. Picture: Sam Volpe

Michael Weir: Hackney man jailed over 1998 murders including ‘horrific’ killing of East Finchley pensioner in groundbreaking case

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal appoint Arteta as new boss

Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta before the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Allinson pleased to have settled squad in place for Hartley Wintney clash

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography)

Alderweireld commits future to Tottenham by signing new contract until 2023

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Boss Knight wants to shore up his Wingate defence for local derby with Potters Bar

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Kentish Town carer’s fight to raise profile of bladder illnesses

Laura Piercey with Cathy the catheter. Picture: Laura Piercey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists