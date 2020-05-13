Search

Kentish Town City Farm’s coronavirus appeal to help feed the animals during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:24 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 13 May 2020

One of the horses at Kentish Town City Farm. Picture: KTCF

One of the horses at Kentish Town City Farm. Picture: KTCF

Archant

Kentish Town City Farm is calling on local animal-lovers to help it feed its animals during lockdown.

The farm is running an appeal to raise much-needed funds to make sure animals including Shirley the cow and horses Murphy, Champ and Jester are all still happy and healthy come the end of lockdown.

Angela Woods, who chairs the farm’s board of trustees, said: “We lose money each day we are closed. At this time of year, the farm would be at its busiest and earning valuable income for the animals’ upkeep.

“But our wonderful local community can’t visit us. Our Easter holiday playscheme, school visits, festivals and Riding for the Disabled programme have all been cancelled – our donations box stands empty.”

The animals at Kentish Town City Farm need feeding. Picture: KTCFThe animals at Kentish Town City Farm need feeding. Picture: KTCF

The farm is helping local groups such as the Queen’s Crescent Community Association to deliver food parcels to those in need, while it has also come up with a daily programme of “animal antics” on social media to keep families entertained.

Local businesses such as Camden Town Brewery, whose managing director Adam Keary called the farm “inspirational”, are among those to have contributed.

The farm needs to £40,000 each month to run. To help raise this, its staff are asking for donations at crowdfunder.co.uk/kentishtowncityfarm

Topic Tags:

