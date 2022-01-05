Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Labour leader Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:38 AM January 5, 2022
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer who has tested positive for Covid

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer who has tested positive for Covid - Credit: PA

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for coronavirus a day after a major speech setting out his vision for Britain’s future.

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras will miss Prime Minister’s Questions today - January 5 - with deputy leader Angela Rayner set to step in to face Boris Johnson.

The Labour leader previously tested positive for the virus on the day of the Budget in October.

Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid-19 symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.

This latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period of self-isolation for the Labour leader since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir addressed an audience in Birmingham where he promised “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect” - should his party be returned to power.

