Join the Ham&High for a community chat on Zoom

I’d like to invite our Hampstead and Highgate readers to join the Ham&High for a chat on Thursday, May 7, via the Zoom web app.

At 10.30am we are holding a virtual “coffee morning” with people in Highgate, while 4.30pm we’ll be having a “teatime chat” with people in Hampstead.

The informal, 40-minute video conversation will give anyone a chance to raise any issues affecting the areas, or highlight any good work being done.

If you don’t want to speak, you don’t have to. You can just tune in and listen to what the community is talking about.

Email michael.boniface@archant.co.uk to register your interest and he will send you an invite. All you’ll then need to do is download the Zoom app on your phone, computer or tablet.

I look forward to seeing you there.

André