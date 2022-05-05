The Whittington Hospital has announced an £80 million refurbishment of its maternity facilities.

A planning application will be submitted by the Whittington Health NHS Trust for work over several years to improve the hospital's Kenwood wing, which houses the maternity and neonatal facilities.

Whittington Health’s chief executive officer, Siobhan Harrington, said: "There is no better time to announce our exciting plans for our maternity and neonatal buildings than International Day of The Midwife (May 5). These improvements will bring our buildings up to a standard that matches the excellent care that our staff already provide.

“I want to thank everyone, especially the staff who, as well as working extremely hard in facilities which need updating, have given their time and input to help develop these plans.”

The initial designs have been created with input from midwives, nurses, doctors and other staff, as well as representatives from Maternity Voices Partnership, which includes patients.

Work on phase one of the plans is expected to begin in Autumn 2022.

A new app has just been launched – the Whittington Health Maternity App, which aims to support prospective parents.