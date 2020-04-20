Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of Camden residents join scientists’ coronavirus vaccine study

PUBLISHED: 13:34 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 20 April 2020

Hundreds of Camden residents have agreed to take part in a scientific study to help find a covid-19 vaccine.

Hundreds of Camden residents have agreed to take part in a scientific study to help find a covid-19 vaccine.

Wikimedia Commons

Elderly Camden residents are helping scientists in the race to develop a vaccine for deadly virus covid-19.

Dr Daniel Davis at UCL is leading a study of Camden OAPs, which he said would help develop a coronavirus vaccine.Dr Daniel Davis at UCL is leading a study of Camden OAPs, which he said would help develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Around 600 pensioners from the borough have signed up to participate in a study tracking the effects of the coronavirus in older people with hundreds more are expected to join them.

Dr Daniel Davis, a consultant in geriatric medicine at UCL, said the study could help doctors determine from patients’ blood whether the virus would make them seriously ill, before they ever contracted it.

He said the results could be crucial to global efforts to tackle the virus, telling the Ham & High: “We are absolutely trying to feed into the very first wave of all the vaccine development.

“Our study is unique because there are no other samples that are tracking pre-infection in older people specifically. Our results will be widely used and will be widely needed.

“Each person who we are able to get a blood sample from is a piece of the jigsaw puzzle. We are continuing to sign people up every day.

You may also want to watch:

“We think that the answer is in the bloods. We think we can find predictive markers; a signal in your blood today that will predict, when you next see covid-19, are you potentially going to just clear it, or will your blood be one of those that falls down?”

Dr Davis is working with Professor Michael Levin from Imperial College’s Department of Infectious Disease.

They are taking swabs and blood samples from hundreds of elderly Camden residents. Scientists will visit their homes, kitted out in full protective equipment to collect the samples.

The volunteers will then be contacted weekly to track whether they develop any symptoms, at which time they may undergo further tests.

Participants have been selected because they were already signed up to another study on ageing in Camden. The borough was chosen because of its unique older population.

Dr Davis said: “Camden has got probably the biggest distribution of age and health, but also wealth, maybe in the world, or at least in Europe. There’s a very big variation in life expectancy.”

He added that having the existing ageing study already underway had saved precious time, saying: “If we had started in a month’s time, it’d already be too late.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hampstead Highgate Express. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Stolen dog Archie back with EastEnders actress after mystery Cricklewood handover

EastEnders actress Shelley King re-united with her beloved pet dog Archie. Picture: Polly Hancock

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: ‘Deeply unsettled’ West Hampstead woman still waits for decision on extension of temporary release from prison amid coronavirus

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Hundreds of Camden residents join scientists’ coronavirus vaccine study

Hundreds of Camden residents have agreed to take part in a scientific study to help find a covid-19 vaccine.

Most Read

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Stolen dog Archie back with EastEnders actress after mystery Cricklewood handover

EastEnders actress Shelley King re-united with her beloved pet dog Archie. Picture: Polly Hancock

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: ‘Deeply unsettled’ West Hampstead woman still waits for decision on extension of temporary release from prison amid coronavirus

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Hundreds of Camden residents join scientists’ coronavirus vaccine study

Hundreds of Camden residents have agreed to take part in a scientific study to help find a covid-19 vaccine.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Eskinazi backing new Middlesex captain Handscomb

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

Spurs Heung-Min Son begins national service in South Korean military

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships
Drive 24