Highgate's Well Pharmacy to offer Covid-19 booster vaccines with flu jabs

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:39 PM October 14, 2021   
Well Pharmacy Highgate

Well Pharmacy Highgate will offer Covid-19 boosters alongside the flu jab this winter - Credit: Well Pharmacy

Highgate's Well Pharmacy in Junction Road is to offer Covid-19 booster vaccines.

Government guidelines state that booster jabs will initially be offered to people aged 50 and over, health and social care workers and the most vulnerable.

The boosters will be offered around six months after the second Covid jab was given.

Well Pharmacy said people will also be offered an NHS flu jab at their booster vaccine appointment.

Pharmacy superintendent Ifti Khan assured customers that it was safe to have both jabs at the same time.

Ifti said: "Every vaccination is a life protected or saved. 

"Having both vaccinations will give you and your loved ones the best protection this winter from getting seriously ill from Covid or flu."

Operations director Louis Purchase said: “We are delighted and proud to play our part in the roll-out of the Covid-19 booster vaccination programme. 

"Community Pharmacy is perfectly placed to support the NHS to deliver nationwide vaccination services at scale and pace in a community healthcare setting.

"Our highly skilled and qualified pharmacists and pharmacy teams are easily accessible, trusted and known by the local community to support their health and wellbeing.” 

