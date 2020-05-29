Search

Highgate Society launches informal chatline to tackle Covid isolation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 May 2020

The Highgate Society chatline launched on May 25. Picture: NordWood Themes/Unsplash

The Highgate Society chatline launched on May 25. Picture: NordWood Themes/Unsplash

Archant

A voluntary organisation in Highgate has set up a helpline for anyone feeling lonely during the coronavirus crisis.

The Highgate Society chatline will welcome calls from anyone feeling isolated who would like an informal chat.

Users should leave a message on the line with their full name and contact details and a volunteer will call them back between 10am and midday on Mondays and Thursdays.

You may also want to watch:

Chair of the society Elspeth Clements said: “What we became aware of is within the lockdown, everybody has been dependant on computers and IT for Zoom or Teams or Skype, and there are those who are unfamiliar with that or don’t have them, who are digitally excluded as we say.

“We are trying to reach those people, that’s important.”

The Highgate Society, which launched the service on May 25, stressed it is not equipped to deal with emergency situations.

Call 020 8058 1112 to access the Highgate Society’s chatline.

