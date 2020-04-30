Coronavirus: Highgate School opens private playing fields to members of the public for lockdown exercising

Highgate School playing fields. Picture: Highgate School Archant

Highgate School has opened its sports field as a green space available to local people who don’t have access to outside space during lockdown.

Although the School remains open to keyworkers’ children and some staff during the day, the field – which is opposite the Highgate Junior School building in Bishopswood Road – is now also open to the public from 6.30 until 8am and 4.30 until 7pm each weekday.

Headteacher Adam Pettitt said: “we want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy daily exercise, even if they don’t have access to a garden or park during the current lockdown.”

Up to 40 people at a time will be able to use the space, though dogs are not allowed. The school will have staff present to ensure social distancing is respected, and is particularly keen to encourage “vulnerable people or those with mobility issues” to use the space.