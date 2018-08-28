Catherine West helps open Highgate Counselling Centre’s new offices

Launch event held at HLSI on 25.01.19. of Highgate Counselling Centre's new premises in Highgate High Street. Pictured from left Steve Radford chair of Trustees, Lois Elliott director, special guest Catherine West MP and receptionist Sandra Stones. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West was on hand last week to open Highgate Counselling Centre’s new offices, at a packed Highgate Society in Pond Square.

Lois Elliot, director of the centre, said she wanted the relocated service to be “part of the community here and contribute to those who live in Highgate”.

The new offices will be in Highgate High Street, after moving from Muswell Hill at the end of last year.

The invite was particularly relevent to Ms West, who has previously worked with refugee survivors from Kosovo.

She said: “I am a basic counsellor myself and I know how important it is to have wonderful counselling support, as I have watched these refugees grow and have families of their own.

One of the new counselling rooms at Highgate Counselling Centre's new premises in Highgate High Street. Picture: Polly Hancock One of the new counselling rooms at Highgate Counselling Centre's new premises in Highgate High Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

“Over the years the centre has developed the expertise to help people answer these questions. It is so important to have wonderful counselling support and I hope the centre goes from strength to strength.”