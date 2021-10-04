Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Health watchdog holds survey on long Covid

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:04 PM October 4, 2021   
Healthwatch is seeking to improve services to treat long Covid

A healthcare watchdog is running a survey to find out more about long Covid.

Healthwatch is asking residents in Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Haringey and Islington to share their experiences of coronavirus to help develop services that better manage symptoms.

The survey is open to people from the five boroughs who have had a previous Covid infection and are still experiencing ill-health at least four weeks later.  

Long covid, also known as post-Covid-19 syndrome, can cause symptoms that last weeks or months after the infection has gone.

Stephen Heard, director of Healthwatch Camden, said understanding of long Covid is still in its "nascent stage".

He added: “We encourage people to participate in our survey as the findings will support local public health bodies in understanding, diagnosing and then treating any illness, to ease symptoms and ultimately improve lives.”

According to the NHS some of the common symptoms include extreme tiredness, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, chest and joint pain, changes to taste and problems with memory.  

Some other symptoms include insomnia, depression, dizziness, anxiety, earaches, high temperature, a cough, headache and skin rashes.  

To complete the survey, which closes on December 10, visit https://www.research.net/r/LongCovidNCLHW or call 020 7383 2402.

