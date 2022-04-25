'I've become a shell of a person': Long Covid's devastating impact

Almost half (48%) of those surveyed felt their GP had little or no knowledge about the symptoms and effects of Long Covid. - Credit: Getty Images

A major survey into north Londoners' experience with Long Covid revealed a devastating impact on mental, social and financial wellbeing as well as long-term effects on physical health.

Five Healthwatch organisations – Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Haringey, and Islington – have conducted research into Long Covid's impact.

More than 300 Long Covid patients' experiences were captured, making this the single largest survey into the condition in London and the South East.

The report reveals that almost half (48%) of those surveyed felt their GP had little or no knowledge about the symptoms and effects of Long Covid. 51% of people had difficulties in getting appropriate healthcare support for their illness.

Alongside recognised symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath, respondents described long-term effects on their mental health including lower self-esteem and confidence, increased anxiety and low mood, and depression.

“I have become a shell of a person,” said one Camden resident.

Maria, from Camden, caught Covid in January 2021. After she started forgetting things, struggling to breathe, and feeling so tired she would fall asleep at lunch she went to her GP who referred her to the UCLH Long Covid clinic.

While waiting for the UCLH appointment, Maria struggled to manage her condition on her own. She contacted her GP surgery again for advice to no avail.

"There was no one to talk to,” she said. “Even just a call to say hey we’re here and this is what you can do in the meantime would have helped.”

She said since she first caught Covid, everything has changed.

"A year ago, I was doing a couch to 5K programme, and now I can barely walk 30 minutes without stopping for break," she said. "Other aspects that it's affected: digestive issues, collapsing (fainting without losing consciousness), brain fog, hair loss, and long recovery from minor illnesses. All these physical health symptoms have impacted on my mental health."

Alice, also from Camden, said: "I do feel a sense of hopelessness; I don’t feel I have control over this condition. I’ve been working quite closely with my GP and he’s told me to take it easy, but sometimes I feel like the advice you get from GPs is not realistic because we have deadlines, we have bills to pay.”