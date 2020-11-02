Healthwatch Camden to hold Covid-19 Q&A with local family doctors
PUBLISHED: 17:36 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 02 November 2020
Archant
GPs from Hampstead and Swiss Cottage are among those taking part in a public Q&A to explain how they’ve been coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
Hosted by grassroots watchdog Healthwatch Camden, the event on November 4 will see doctors including the Keats Practice’s Dr Neel Gupta and Dr Daniel Beck from the Swiss Cottage Surgery discuss what the second wave of Covid-19 means for patients and how the public can stay safe.
The event runs for an hour from 5.30 and will see Saloni Thakrar, chair of Healthwatch Camden, put questions submitted in advance by members of the public to the panel including Drs Gupta and Beck along with three other reps from local GP’s surgeries.
Healthwatch Camden said: “It will be an opportunity to share your experiences of access and care as well as shielding support and how this can be improved.”
To attend, visit healthwatchcamden.co.uk/news/healthwatch-camden-hosts-online-qa-meeting-local-general-practice-staff and follow the link to register.
