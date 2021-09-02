Healthwatch Camden appoints new director

Published: 2:18 PM September 2, 2021 Updated: 2:31 PM September 2, 2021

Healthwatch Camden has appointed a new director, Stephen Heard.

The new exec of the independent watchdog for local health and social care replaces Matthew Parris.

With experience of leadership roles, Mr Heard will help develop the organisation's long-term strategy for the next stage of the coronavirus pandemic, working through new health and social care legislation.

Mr Heard said: “I’m really pleased to be joining Healthwatch Camden and I look forward to being able to further support some of the excellent work that the team have been doing.

“Whilst we’re in some very challenging times, I am committed to strengthening voices of people so that they can experience quality health and social care services.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Heard started the new job on August 23. Dr Louise Jones, the watchdog’s chair of trustees, said: "Stephen is a proven leader with considerable experience in the health and wellbeing sector.

“He has a sharp insight into the crucial role we play in ensuring that the voices of people from all sections of society are listened to and heard.”

Healthwatch Camden has a seat on the Camden Health and Wellbeing Board. It provides information on services to Healthwatch England and the Care Quality Commission.