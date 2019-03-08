Search

Health project in Camden could see GPs referring people for exercise in parks

PUBLISHED: 17:45 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 21 June 2019

Islington and Camden councils have won a £667,000 grant to make their parks and green spaces focal points for improving people’s health. The launch took place in Caledonian Park. Picture: Islington Council

Islington and Camden councils have won a £667,000 grant to make their parks and green spaces focal points for improving people's health. The launch took place in Caledonian Park. Picture: Islington Council

Archant

GPs could soon be referring people for exercise in Camden's parks under a project designed to get more people active.

Islington and Camden councils will split a £667,000 grant from the National Trust and National Lottery Heritage Fund's Future Parks Initiative to make parks a focal point for improving people's health.

The Parks for Health project will see councils will work with the NHS over the next two years to get people in less affluent areas using the spaces.

The most affluent people in each borough live healthily for more than a decade longer than their more deprived neighbours. Parks will be re-imagined and early ideas for the project include people taking exercise on referral from doctors or under a "social prescribing" model. They could also be offered help on how to link up with park exercise groups and gardening clubs.

Sustainable Camden chief Cllr Adam Harrison said: "Many of these locations were originally created as a direct response to help address the needs of public health at the time.

"The Parks For Health project will build on this legacy, using parks as a base to help improve the health and wellbeing of our residents in conjuncture with local health professionals, volunteer groups and leisure providers."

Gunshots reported in Camden Town as police close section of high street to investigate

Police have still cordoned off Camden High Street. Picture: Harry Taylor

Free Nazanin: Richard Ratcliffe slams Boris Johnson as he and Nazanin mark day 5 of hunger strike

Richard Ratcliffe outside of the Iranian Embassy at the end of day four of his and Nazanin's hunger strike. Picture: Sam Volpe

Camden MEP Luisa Porritt elected as Liberal Democrat's European Parliament deputy leader

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock

Caravans on Hampstead Heath: Convoy swiftly evicted from Vale of Health

The last caravan left on the Heath on Wednesday. Picture: Ron Vester

Protest over plans to build on Hampstead Heath's North Fairground site.

The proposed development of a temporary caravan site used for more than 100 years by fairground workers and which borders Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents. Picture: GOOGLE

