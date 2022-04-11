Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Health

Stand-up mental health course heading to the Comedy Store

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 2:44 PM April 11, 2022
Comedian Tom Ward and Head Held High founder Tash Alexander

Comedian Tom Ward and Head Held High founder Tash Alexander - Credit: Steve Ullathorne/Head Held High

A north London social enterprise is taking its stand-up wellbeing course participants to the West End's famous Comedy Store.

Head Held High, based in Islington, works with young people and vulnerable adults to improve their mental health and wellbeing through laughter in its Stand Up For Yourself programme.

On May 9, Tom Ward – whose appearances include Live At the Apollo and as tour support for Jack Whitehall, Joe Lycett and Sindhu Vee – will compete in a show for Head Held High at the Comedy Store, where the audience will hear from headline acts as well as emerging comedians from the course.

Stand Up For Yourself aims to increase self-esteem and motivation. Over six weeks, individuals learn presentation skills, assertive communication, creative writing and the importance of empathy in comedy, and receive one-to-one coaching with a professional comedian before performing a live stand-up comedy set.

Mental health challenges for young people have been exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic due to additional pressures including changes to their social lives and routines, a lack of access to education, and spending extended time with families at home.

Head Held High founder Tash Alexander, from Muswell Hill, said: “Making the decision to change and break through the obstacles, learnt patterns of behaviour and limited mindsets which stop us from moving forward is the first step.”

She added: “At Head Held High we encourage each person we work with to take full responsibility for their life, for their behaviour, their attitude, and the actions they take. The work is not easy, but the results are so rewarding. All human beings deserve to live with their heads held high.”

Most Read

  1. 1 School 'reviewing' sports pavilion named after sanctioned Russian billionaire
  2. 2 Watch: Newsagent chases off store raiders with sledgehammer
  3. 3 5 family-friendly outings to try in north London this Easter
  1. 4 Man charged following series of sexual assaults in Camden and Islington
  2. 5 'Goodness prevails' as Swiss Cottage Deliveroo 'dark kitchens' rejected
  3. 6 Travel this week: Planned north London road and rail disruptions
  4. 7 Deliveroo to keep 'dark kitchens' open as appeal launched
  5. 8 Infected Blood Inquiry: “We need justice, we need someone to say we are sorry”
  6. 9 Hampstead Village mansion conversion to 35 flats given go-ahead
  7. 10 TfL: Safety checks causing severe delays on Metropolitan Line

All funds raised at the Stand Up For Yourself comedy event will support Head Held High to deliver further programmes.

The event will be held on Monday, May 9 at 7:30pm. The venue is at 1a Oxendon Street and doors open at 6pm.

Tickets are available at london.thecomedystore.co.uk/event/stand-up-for-head-held-high

Mental Health
In the West End
Muswell Hill News
Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

A boy wa stabbed during a reported knifepoint robbery in Aquila Street last night

London Live News

Boy stabbed in St John's Wood knifepoint robbery

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Some of the north London offenders who were jailed in March

London Live News

Jailed: 15 north London offenders put behind bars in March

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Royal Free Hospital (File picture)

London Live News

How many Covid patients are there in north London hospitals?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Rowan outside his shop at 225 Muswell Hill Broadway N10

'My shop is in jeopardy': Muswell Hill kiosk fears future after Barclays...

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon