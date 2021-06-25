Doctor urges Haringey residents to book second Covid-19 jabs

Published: 7:23 PM June 25, 2021

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19. Doctors in Haringey are encouraging people to book their second jab appointment - Credit: PA

Vaccinators in Haringey are urging local people to take up invites to get a Covid-19 jab.

The clinical lead at a vaccine centre in Bounds Green - which serves the whole of the borough - said it was vital that people didn't hesitate and went to get their jabs.

Dr Marlene Neary, who has been running the centre at the Bounds Green GP practice in Gordon Road, told this newspaper: "It so important that when someone is called to have their vaccine that they book.

"We are finding a lot of people aren't booking for their second one - that's where perhaps we are struggling a little bit.

Dr Neary said at the practice they were running walk-in vaccine clinics for those who had been told to book an AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The really important message is that the second dose increases protection against Covid-19."

Walk-in clinics at the centre are running on Saturday June 26 between 9am and 6pm and Tuesday June 29 between 9am and 5pm.

"If people have had a text, they should book," she said.

The Bounds Green venue is only offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, other locations around north London are offering the Pfizer jab. For more info about where you can get a vaccine, see this map.

To book a vaccine, the best place to start is at nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination