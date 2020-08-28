Search

Coronavirus ‘not over’: Haringey public health director warns public to stick to two household rule in pubs and restaurants

PUBLISHED: 18:56 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:56 28 August 2020

Dr Will Maimaris, Haringey Council's director of public health.

Dr Will Maimaris, Haringey Council's director of public health. Picture: Dr Will Maimaris

Archant

Haringey Council’s director of public health has warned residents the pandemic is “far from over” and urged people to follow social distancing rules on the borough’s high streets.

Dr Will Maimaris said it was essential that when people visited pubs and restaurants they only did so with groups of a maximum of two households. (Where those in “support bubbles” count as a single household”.

He said: “It’s really great that people are supporting local businesses and restaurants and we encourage people to continue to do so.

READ MORE: The Ham&High’s latest coronavirus coverage

“However, we have seen some people not following the guidelines and not being respectful of other individuals out on the high street.

“Please remember the coronavirus has not gone away and everyone must play their part in helping to contain the spread of the virus.”

He said this was to make sure the borough avoided the risk of second wave of the virus and a local lockdown.

Cases in Haringey have risen slightly in recent weeks. between August 20 and August 26, there were 33 positive cases.

