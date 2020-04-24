Haringey Giving coronavirus appeal: Emergency fundraising gathers pace as social enterprise boost borough’s food parcel operation

The Edible London team at one of Haringey's emergency food distribution hubs. Picture: Haringey Council Archant

“We’re hoping to find our own Captain Tom Moores in Haringey.”

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of Haringey's emergency food distribution hubs. Picture: Haringey Council One of Haringey's emergency food distribution hubs. Picture: Haringey Council

Haringey Giving, a local charity partnership which helps provide grants and support to voluntary sector organisations around the borough has ramped up operations amid the coronavirus pandemic and is hoping to help fund vital services helping those in need.

It has already fielded more than 50 applications from local groups within a fortnight of launching its campaign.

One such group, Edible London, received £5,000 funding in a matter of hours and are now helping with emergency food distribution.

Haringey Giving’s director, Colin Bowen, told this newspaper: “The idea is to make it easier for people to give money, time, and assistance to local good causes. Obviously, with the Covid-19 situation, people want to take action to help support the most vulnerable.

“What we want to do is make it clear how by just giving a small amount, someone can make a massive difference to someone’s life.

You may also want to watch:

“We are looking for our own Capt Tom Moores in Haringey. The way the site is designed makes it really easy to give and fundraise.”

Edible London has partnered with Haringey Cou cil to deliver emergency food to hubs at Ally Pally and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and community kitchens. The Edible team have, using funds from Haringey Giving, been delivering 1,000 food parcels a week and 600 hot meals a day during the pandemic.

Sunny Karagozlu, who founded Edible London, said: “We’re tackling COVID-19 in partnership with Haringey Council so we can grow on this, scale up and make it more sustainable. So many people are collaborating on this to make this work. Food is coming in from so many different corners and so many different relationships.

“It’s just mind-blowing. I cannot put it into words. This is magic in its making. It’s teamwork that makes the dream work.”

Sanjay Mackintosh, who is leading the council’s part in the scheme, said: “I’m so inspired with how the community is coming together to help during this crisis. Sunny is a real hero and we’re lucky to be able to work so closely with him - and other amazing charities and volunteers - here in Haringey.”

Haringey Giving’s Covid-19 appeal has so far raised £30,000, with its target set at £100,000. To donate, visit haringeygiving.org.uk