Haringey Giving coronavirus appeal: Emergency fundraising gathers pace as social enterprise boost borough’s food parcel operation

PUBLISHED: 16:40 24 April 2020

The Edible London team at one of Haringey's emergency food distribution hubs. Picture: Haringey Council

Archant

“We’re hoping to find our own Captain Tom Moores in Haringey.”

One of Haringey's emergency food distribution hubs. Picture: Haringey CouncilOne of Haringey's emergency food distribution hubs. Picture: Haringey Council

Haringey Giving, a local charity partnership which helps provide grants and support to voluntary sector organisations around the borough has ramped up operations amid the coronavirus pandemic and is hoping to help fund vital services helping those in need.

It has already fielded more than 50 applications from local groups within a fortnight of launching its campaign.

One such group, Edible London, received £5,000 funding in a matter of hours and are now helping with emergency food distribution.

Haringey Giving’s director, Colin Bowen, told this newspaper: “The idea is to make it easier for people to give money, time, and assistance to local good causes. Obviously, with the Covid-19 situation, people want to take action to help support the most vulnerable.

“What we want to do is make it clear how by just giving a small amount, someone can make a massive difference to someone’s life.

You may also want to watch:

“We are looking for our own Capt Tom Moores in Haringey. The way the site is designed makes it really easy to give and fundraise.”

Edible London has partnered with Haringey Cou cil to deliver emergency food to hubs at Ally Pally and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and community kitchens. The Edible team have, using funds from Haringey Giving, been delivering 1,000 food parcels a week and 600 hot meals a day during the pandemic.

Sunny Karagozlu, who founded Edible London, said: “We’re tackling COVID-19 in partnership with Haringey Council so we can grow on this, scale up and make it more sustainable. So many people are collaborating on this to make this work. Food is coming in from so many different corners and so many different relationships.

“It’s just mind-blowing. I cannot put it into words. This is magic in its making. It’s teamwork that makes the dream work.”

Sanjay Mackintosh, who is leading the council’s part in the scheme, said: “I’m so inspired with how the community is coming together to help during this crisis. Sunny is a real hero and we’re lucky to be able to work so closely with him - and other amazing charities and volunteers - here in Haringey.”

Haringey Giving’s Covid-19 appeal has so far raised £30,000, with its target set at £100,000. To donate, visit haringeygiving.org.uk

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Coronavirus: More than 500 Covid-19 discharged from Royal Free NHS Trust, but death toll passes 400

Royal Free nurses Chito Gabutin, ward manager, and Sandra Leal, a junior sister. Their ward has been pinning butterflies to a mural to mark when patients recover from Covid-19. Picture: Royal Free NHS Trust

