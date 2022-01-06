Camden, Haringey and Islington record drops in new Covid cases
- Credit: PA
New Covid cases are down in Camden, Haringey and Islington as London local authorities witness a significant drop in infections.
Haringey recorded 4,515 cases between December 30 and January 5, 996, or 18.1%, less than over the previous seven-day period.
Camden experienced a slightly higher percentage dip of 18.5%, with 3,371 cases recorded over the same timeframe.
Westminster was down 10.5% and Islington was down a huge 23.5% on the seven days prior.
Infections have continued to rise in some boroughs, with Brent reporting a 6% rise and Barnet 1.6%.
Haringey Borough Partnership, which includes Haringey Council, the NHS and local voluntary services, put out a statement detailing services supporting residents to tackle the rise of Omicron.
In it, the Partnership says: “We are working together very closely to try to respond and to co-ordinate support to residents and will continue to do so.”
Throughout the UK, 1,281,588 people had a confirmed test result in the seven days up to January 5, an increase of 40.1%.