Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Health

Camden, Haringey and Islington record drops in new Covid cases

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 2:27 PM January 6, 2022
Cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been detected in Haringey, Camden, Barnet and Westminster

Camden and Haringey were amongst the worst boroughs in England for Covid-19 spread last week, as London became the epicentre of a record-breaking new wave of the virus - Credit: PA

New Covid cases are down in Camden, Haringey and Islington as London local authorities witness a significant drop in infections. 

Haringey recorded 4,515 cases between December 30 and January 5, 996, or 18.1%, less than over the previous seven-day period. 

Camden experienced a slightly higher percentage dip of 18.5%, with 3,371 cases recorded over the same timeframe. 

Westminster was down 10.5% and Islington was down a huge 23.5% on the seven days prior. 

Infections have continued to rise in some boroughs, with Brent reporting a 6% rise and Barnet 1.6%.  

Haringey Borough Partnership, which includes Haringey Council, the NHS and local voluntary services, put out a statement detailing services supporting residents to tackle the rise of Omicron. 

In it, the Partnership says: “We are working together very closely to try to respond and to co-ordinate support to residents and will continue to do so.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tube line closure to disrupt London travel for months
  2. 2 200 people evacuated from Brent Cross shopping centre
  3. 3 Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021
  1. 4 Victims of Wood Green double murder named 
  2. 5 Plans to build high-rises spanning Gospel Oak and Kentish Town
  3. 6 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
  4. 7 Man dies after being struck by train in Hornsey
  5. 8 'Facile questions and ludicrous voices of opposition for "balance"'
  6. 9 Inside Camden’s most secret site: Regent's Park Barracks
  7. 10 Woman taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Muswell Hill home 

Throughout the UK, 1,281,588 people had a confirmed test result in the seven days up to January 5, an increase of 40.1%.  

Haringey News
Camden News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Newborn Sumatran cub tiger with its mum Gaysha at ZSL London Zoo

Video

Rare Sumatran tiger cub makes Christmas arrival at ZSL London Zoo

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Usually Primrose Hill provides a vantage point from which to watch London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

London Live News

Primrose Hill gates to be guarded on New Year's Eve

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The cordon in Camden

Knife Crime

Two injured in Camden towpath New Year's Day incident

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 16/12/1968 of Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, pictured at the Royal world pr

Obituary

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actress Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon