Mental health support offered around drinking

Parents and carers in Haringey are being offered support to improve their health and wellbeing around alcohol consumption.

Haringey Council has teamed up with the charity Humankind to launch a campaign addressing drinking – the first of its kind in the UK.

The Drinkcoach programme, delivered by Humankind, was developed in Haringey and provides a service including confidential self-assessment, advice, and self-help tools.

Cllr Lucia das Neves, Haringey’ cabinet member for health, social care and wellbeing, said: “We are really delighted to launch this excellent programme within Haringey, the first of its kind to be specifically aimed at parents and carers.

“Alcohol dependence can have a damaging and long-lasting effect on families – not just the parents but their children too.

“The past few years have been very challenging for everyone, with people spending more time at home and dealing with increased anxiety during the pandemic. The spiralling cost-of-living crisis and uncertainty for the future are also adding to the pressures on people and alcohol consumption has gone up nationally as a result.

“Our aim is not to point the finger or judge people for their actions – it is to give parents and carers the tools they need to first of all, assess their level of risk and then to help them to change their behaviour for the benefit of themselves and their families.”

Insightful Families, also delivered by Humankind, has been offering specialist support to Haringey families negatively impacted by a loved one’s alcohol use since 2019.

By taking a whole family approach, the service can work with one, any or all. Service users have been working with Humankind, Haringey Council and Newcastle University to co-produce the new parenting pages, the focus of the latest campaign on the Drink Coach website.

The Department of Health estimates that 83% of people drinking above the recommended guidelines do not know they are putting their health at risk. The chief medical officer advises it is safest not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis, and spread evenly over three or more days.

For more information visit drinkcoach.org.uk/help-for-parents-who-drink-alcohol