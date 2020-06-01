Search

Hampstead Heath’s widow swan now has seven cygnets after finding love at the Shepperton Swan Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 12:22 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 01 June 2020

The new swan parents - Wallace and the widow - on the Highgate No. 1 Pond with seven cygnets. Picture: Louisa Green

The widowed swan of Highgate’s No.1 Pond now has seven cygnets to raise after finding love while recovering injuries incurred while stranded on a north London roof in March.

The female swan – whose long-term mate died in 2016 – fell for a swan named Wallace while convalescing at the Shepperton Swan Santuary.

Wallace was brought home to the Heath with his new mate, and the rest is history.

Heath bosses said: “After knocking back every potential mate for four years since her love died, something about Wallace must have charmed our widow over those 36 hours she was at the sanctuary.”

⁣Visitors to the Heath have been urged to give the newly enlarged family “their space”. Officials from the City of London Corporation said: “They have more shelter than our Hampstead cygnets but like all new parents they value their privacy!”

In May cygnets were born to the swan couple living on the Hampstead No.1 Pond.

