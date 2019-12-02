Search

Advanced search

'Vulnerable' Camden tenants in Hampstead block 'barricaded in' and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

PUBLISHED: 17:08 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 04 December 2019

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Pensioners in a Hampstead council block were forced to "barricade themselves in" after a new neighbour screamed threats through their letterboxes.

The male neighbour has now been sectioned following repeated incidents.

But he maintains his tenancy at the block and at the stage is not willing to move leading to concern among residents.

This newspaper has chosen not to name the block in question to protect the safety of both the man in question and his neighbours.

However, the woman, who is in her 70s and lives over the landing from the now-sectioned man said: "It's a very dangerous situation and it's really scary.

"He was shouting through the letterbox. Saying he would hurt us, and that he had done it before."

She said the man had evident mental health issues and had even taken to setting alcohol-doused pillowcases on fire in the communal landing.

You may also want to watch:

"I've barricaded myself in", she said.

"The council or the police or anyone can't tell us he won't come back."

The Ham&High understands that a number of other elderly tenants in this block have been affected by the frightening behaviour.

One has even temporarily moved to stay with family in Brighton.

A relative of someone living in the block added that one one occasion in early October "his threats and screams lasted from 4am until 7.30am" and called on Camden Council to do more to make sure the man is not able to return to the block once released from his hospital stay.

A meeting with a housing officer took place, but the woman living in the block told the Ham&High that she was not confident anything had changed since.

It is understood that Camden Council are hoping to find a solution which would see the man move to a building more suited to his needs, but it has been unable to confirm anything at this stage.

The town hall's housing chief Cllr Meric Apak said: "We are working closely with all agencies involved to best ensure that the issues raised by residents are fully addressed and that we reach a resolution that ensures the wellbeing of all residents."

Are you suffering at the hands of a nightmare neighbour? Email sam.volpe@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Sadiq Khan calls EU Settlement Scheme a failure as stats show only 60pc of people in Camden have registered

Sadiq Khan with Tulip Siddiq and women from the Brent Romanian community. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets’ sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Sadiq Khan calls EU Settlement Scheme a failure as stats show only 60pc of people in Camden have registered

Sadiq Khan with Tulip Siddiq and women from the Brent Romanian community. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets’ sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate boss Knight says plenty of positives but plenty to learn

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Wingate & Finchley suffer Carshalton Athletic defeat

Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

General election candidates for Hampstead and Kilburn clash over racism and Brexit at fractious Ham&High hustings

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Speaking, Conservative Johnny Luk. Picture: Polly Hancock

Film review: Motherless Brooklyn

Edward Norton as Lionel Essrog in Motherless Brooklyn. Picture: Warner Brothers.

NoFit State Circus brings acclaimed show Lexicon to The Roundhouse

NoFit State Circus Lexicon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists