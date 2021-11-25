Coronavirus cases in Hampstead and Highgate in November 2021 compared to November 2020 lockdown; how many people are vaccinated against Covid-19? - Credit: PA

Last year Hampstead and Highgate had entered a second Covid lockdown in a bid to protect the NHS from a possible patient surge.

But despite a now higher rate of Covid-19 cases in the borough - compared to last autumn - there has been no suggestion of further restrictions to ease pressure on health services.

On October 31 last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans for a second lockdown which began on November 5.

And recently, health secretary Sajid Javid has said booster vaccines are best way to keep people safe and help the NHS.

What is the difference in Hampstead and Highgate's infection rate?

Covid cases in the boroughs of Camden and Haringey have increased significantly compared to this time last year.

In Camden, in the week leading up to November 19 2020, there were 99 cases per 100,000 people.

The incidence rate has more than doubled this year. As of November 19 2021, there were 269 cases per 100,000 people in the borough.

On November 19 2020, there were 141 positive Covid cases per 100,000 people in Haringey.

Haringey's incidence rate was recorded as 323 for the same date this year (November 19).

How many people are in hospital?

There are more hospital admissions for Covid this year, according to the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, which serves Hampstead and Highgate.

The Trust's figures show that on November 16 2020, there were 75 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

The most recent data - recorded on November 16 2021 - details that 84 beds were occupied by such patients.

How many people are dying of Covid?

There have been more deaths from Covid-19 in Camden in November this year when compared to November 2020.

The data available shows that two deaths were recorded in the borough during November 2020 - on November 13 and 17 respectively.

This year, there have been six deaths (up to November 20).

In Haringey, six deaths have been recorded during both November months.

However, that number of deaths was recorded for the entirety of November 2020, whereas this year's data is only available up until November 20.

Six people have died from Covid-19 in Haringey so far during November 2021.

How many people are vaccinated?

As of November 20, 61.9 percent of people in Camden have had their first dose of a Covid vaccine and 54.7pc are double jabbed.

The latest vaccination figures for Haringey show 62.5pc of the population has had a first dose and 56pc have had a second.