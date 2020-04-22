Search

Join the Ham&High for a teatime Zoom chat to discuss all things Hampstead during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:45 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 22 April 2020

We want to hear from you about lockdown. Picture: Andre Langlois

We want to hear from you about lockdown. Picture: Andre Langlois

Archant

I’d like to invite our Hampstead readers to a teatime chat on Thursday, April 23 so that we can hear from you how life is going in lockdown.

Ham&High editor André Langlois. Picture: André Langlois

It has been so heartwarming to hear how the community has pulled together as the coronavirus crisis began, but of course there have been challenges too.

We’d love to hear from you, so please join us for an informal community meeting at 4pm on Thursday (April 23) on Zoom.

Just email michael.boniface@archant.co.uk to register your interest. All you’ll then need to do is download the Zoom app on your phone, computer or tablet.

The event will be a 40-minute, informal, video conference conversation where people can raise issues affecting the area and talk about ways in which the community is pulling together.

I look forward to seeing you there.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

