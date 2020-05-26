Search

Advanced search

North London councils working with government on coronavirus tracing system

PUBLISHED: 16:32 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 26 May 2020

Local authorities will be helping the government to develop the track and trace system. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA

Local authorities will be helping the government to develop the track and trace system. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Hackney, Camden and Barnet Councils are working with the government on the new ‘test and trace’ coronavirus system.

The local authorities are part of a group of councils collaborating on the system, which is designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It will use a three-tier model to identify who should self-isolate.

A statement released by the councils says local authorities are “uniquely placed” to offer expertise; understanding of the local community; communications networks; and data about demographic make-up.

You may also want to watch:

Camden Council’s leader Georgia Gould highlighted the particular impact Covid has on BAME communities: “Local government understands the strength and diversity of our communities, and we are clear that this test and trace system must be designed to ensure no-one gets left behind.”

Philip Glanville, Hackney mayor, added: “Hackney is ready to hit the ground running, as we have shown in the face of previous public health issues such as measles outbreaks, and what we have done in terms of the humanitarian response to coronavirus.

“We can mobilise our partners and communities quickly, working together in order to combat disease.”

Dr Tamara Djuretic, director of public health for Barnet Council, said the authority is playing an “important role in shaping the interface between [the] local, regional and national” programme.

This comes as the government gives £300 million to all English local authorities to reduce the spread of the virus in their areas.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

A previously spotted Savannah cat in Highgate. Picture: Will Newcomb.

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

A previously spotted Savannah cat in Highgate. Picture: Will Newcomb.

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Looking back: Arsenal Women win 2013 FA Cup

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) celebrates scoring a goal (pic Nigel French/PA)

Former striker Sheringham urges Spurs Harry Kane to make the most of his career

Tottenham Hotspur's Teddy Sheringham (left) in action against Everton's Mark Pembridge during the FA Barclaycard Premiership game at Goodison Park, Liverpool (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Orient CEO Macklin heaps praise on Spurs Harry Kane for teaming up with the club

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new third shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Coronavirus: Ball shining rule ‘will give batsmen advantage’

Australia's Mitchell Starc during a nets session

North London councils working with government on coronavirus tracing system

Local authorities will be helping the government to develop the track and trace system. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA
Drive 24