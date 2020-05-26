North London councils working with government on coronavirus tracing system

Local authorities will be helping the government to develop the track and trace system. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA PA Wire/PA Images

Hackney, Camden and Barnet Councils are working with the government on the new ‘test and trace’ coronavirus system.

The local authorities are part of a group of councils collaborating on the system, which is designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It will use a three-tier model to identify who should self-isolate.

A statement released by the councils says local authorities are “uniquely placed” to offer expertise; understanding of the local community; communications networks; and data about demographic make-up.

Camden Council’s leader Georgia Gould highlighted the particular impact Covid has on BAME communities: “Local government understands the strength and diversity of our communities, and we are clear that this test and trace system must be designed to ensure no-one gets left behind.”

Philip Glanville, Hackney mayor, added: “Hackney is ready to hit the ground running, as we have shown in the face of previous public health issues such as measles outbreaks, and what we have done in terms of the humanitarian response to coronavirus.

“We can mobilise our partners and communities quickly, working together in order to combat disease.”

Dr Tamara Djuretic, director of public health for Barnet Council, said the authority is playing an “important role in shaping the interface between [the] local, regional and national” programme.

This comes as the government gives £300 million to all English local authorities to reduce the spread of the virus in their areas.