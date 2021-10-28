'Huge relief': Golders Green care home celebrates booster rollout

Published: 4:00 PM October 28, 2021

A Golders Green care home has celebrated a successful Covid-19 booster rollout, seeing all residents and staff get fully vaccinated.

Magnolia Court Care Home, run by Barchester Healthcare, welcomed Dr John Bentley and his team from the Practice @188 on Monday (October 25) to administer the booster jabs.

Care home general manager Octavian Stanciu said: “We’ve all been through such a difficult time over the past 18 months but the vaccine has been so important in helping us get our residents’ lives back on track.

"I am so proud of the team and how they have worked together and continue to do so, and we are all so grateful to be prioritised to receive the booster vaccine first.

"We’re not completely back to normal yet but we know the booster vaccination is vital to help us keep everyone safe.”

Staff from The Practice @188 visited the care home this week - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Lifestyle coordinator Tammie Comey said: “We know that Covid isn’t over and we still need to be careful and follow the guidelines, but there is a huge sense of relief now that we have had our booster vaccinations.

"We know that this will help keep our residents safe and allow us to enjoy more trips and entertainment over the winter months.”