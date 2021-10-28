Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Health

'Huge relief': Golders Green care home celebrates booster rollout

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:00 PM October 28, 2021   
man getting Covid-19 booster jab

Magnolia Court Care Home residents and staff have received their Covid-19 booster jab - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

A Golders Green care home has celebrated a successful Covid-19 booster rollout, seeing all residents and staff get fully vaccinated.

Magnolia Court Care Home, run by Barchester Healthcare, welcomed Dr John Bentley and his team from the Practice @188 on Monday (October 25) to administer the booster jabs.

Care home general manager Octavian Stanciu said: “We’ve all been through such a difficult time over the past 18 months but the vaccine has been so important in helping us get our residents’ lives back on track.

"I am so proud of the team and how they have worked together and continue to do so, and we are all so grateful to be prioritised to receive the booster vaccine first.

"We’re not completely back to normal yet but we know the booster vaccination is vital to help us keep everyone safe.”

The Practice @188 medical staff

Staff from The Practice @188 visited the care home this week - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

You may also want to watch:

Lifestyle coordinator Tammie Comey said: “We know that Covid isn’t over and we still need to be careful and follow the guidelines, but there is a huge sense of relief now that we have had our booster vaccinations.

"We know that this will help keep our residents safe and allow us to enjoy more trips and entertainment over the winter months.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Curious Crouch End: From Mrs Hitler to the 'The Hornsey Revolution'
  2. 2 Baked to perfection: Dunns rakes in prizes at World Bread Awards
  3. 3 Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido
  1. 4 Christmas trees and lights set for Hampstead return
  2. 5 'Decades of cycling infrastructure progress in just a year'
  3. 6 'Unacceptable': Fury over Crouch End roadworks diverting W5 bus
  4. 7 North London police officer suspended and charged with theft
  5. 8 Best friends: Meet the man and his cat exploring London on a bike
  6. 9 Squares Pizzeria: Authentic Italian meets effortless elegance
  7. 10 Top spooky Halloween events in Hampstead and Highgate
Coronavirus
Golders Green News
Barnet News
Hampstead Garden Suburb News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Faith leaders outside of the Golders Green Hippodrome with banner in support of the Markaz El Tathgheef el-Eslami group

Barnet Council

Golders Green Hippodrome sold as Islamic centre plan abandoned

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
nicole hurley candles memorial

Hundreds gather on Primrose Hill to mourn Nicole Hurley

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Catherine West MP has criticised the closure of Lloyds bank in Muswell Hill

MP bemoans closure of Lloyds Bank in Muswell Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Nicole Hurley was stabbed to death

Primrose Hill candlelight vigil to celebrate life of Nicole Hurley

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon