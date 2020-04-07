Search

Kentish Town women’s group call for ‘carer’s income’ amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 18:15 07 April 2020

Shoda Rackal and Kay Chapman ahead of the Crossroads Women's Centre's International Women's Day celebration. Picture: Crossroads Women's Centre

Shoda Rackal and Kay Chapman ahead of the Crossroads Women's Centre's International Women's Day celebration. Picture: Crossroads Women's Centre

Archant

The Kentish Town-based Global Women’s Strike (GWS) group have written an open letter to the UK government – and others around the world – calling for a “care income” to be instituted to protect the, often predominantly female, care workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In collaboration with the Green New Deal for Europe group, GWS have called for “the indispensable work of life and survival” to be recognised.

Kay Chapman and SHoda Rackal from GWS, which runs out of the Crossroads Womens’ Centre, said: “As mothers, we know that every day and in every emergency women are called on to protect and care for everyone.

“With this pandemic all can see how dependent the whole population is on caring work – at home, in care homes, in the NHS. Despite billions promised to keep the economy functioning, there is no relief package for mothers and other carers, only more work.”

See the full open letter here.

