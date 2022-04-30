Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Camden campaign to provide free dementia awareness training

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 11:06 AM April 30, 2022
Man in glasses and bright blue fleece standing next to white care with Bluebird Care logo on bonnet.

Nathan Hartley, Bluebird Care dementia awareness coordinator. - Credit: Bluebird Care

People across Camden now have the opportunity to find out more about dementia, thanks to a series of free workshops.

The local provider of personal care in the home, Bluebird Care, has set itself the challenge of hosting dementia awareness workshops in 25 different locations across the borough over the next 12 months.

Director of Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead, George Morris, said: “One in four people will be affected by dementia in their lifetimes, which is why it’s important to work with individuals and their families to try and make life much easier for those who live with it.

"A recent report made recommendations to the government about the need to continue to raise awareness of dementia, and the work that can be done to make our communities more dementia friendly.

Set up by the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Friends information sessions have been running across the country for several years and focus on improving inclusion and quality of life for people living with dementia. By holding information workshops in towns, villages and cities across the UK, the society’s ambition is to work with people affected by dementia and key partners to develop dementia-friendly communities.

