Food Bank Aid joins forces with estate agent in fight to keep up with demand

Published: 2:41 PM June 11, 2021

Food Bank Aid North London has announced a partnership with estate agent Martyn Gerrard to help boost vital collections.

The Highgate-based organisation - led by Naomi Russell and Jo Rosenblatt - has been supplying food banks across the area with groceries, as more and more people have been driven into food poverty.

Now Martyn Gerrard, which has 12 branches across north London - including Crouch End, Muswell Hill and Kentish Town - has stepped up to help Naomi and Jo keep pace with demand.

Each of the 11 branches will now be a collection point for Food Bank Aid - with long-lasting food a particular need.

Jo Rosenblatt and Naomi Russell who run Food Bank Aid from a garage in Highgate - Credit: Polly Hancock

Simon Gerrard, managing director at the estate agent, said: "I have been supporting the Hornsey Food Bank throughout lockdown and am absolutely delighted to open up our local branches to support our wider community and become a hub for the vital service that Food Bank Aid undertake across our areas.

"After such a tough year for so many, they are providing an incredible lifeline across the areas Martyn Gerrard serves. They are in desperate need of donations and we’d like to encourage all those within the Martyn Gerrard estate agent community to come down and donate as much or as little as they’re able."

Simon added he felt it "incredibly important" for businesses to look to support their communities. He continued: "As a family run estate agents who have been embedded in the north London community for over 50 years, we see directly how much organisations like Food Bank Aid offer to those who need their help."

Jo from Food Bank Aid said the organisation was "so grateful". She added: "We can’t do what we do without the support of people across the community and this will be vital in allowing us to gather even more desperately needed donations for those looking for a helping hand to get through difficult times.”

Food Bank Aid was formed in the early days of the pandemic and now supplies around 30 food banks with the supplies each one needs. Its deliveries help around 12,000 people a week.

It is continually fighting to keep up with demand - and looking for premises to help it expand.