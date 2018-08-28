Search

Firefighters tackle 10th floor fire in Hampstead housing block

PUBLISHED: 13:24 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:50 21 December 2018

Police and the London Fire Brigade tackle the fire in Lawn Road. Picture: David Douglas

Police and the London Fire Brigade tackle the fire in Lawn Road. Picture: David Douglas

Archant

Firefighters have battled a blaze at a block of flats in Hampstead.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Cayford House on a long ladder. Picture: David DouglasFirefighters tackle the blaze at Cayford House on a long ladder. Picture: David Douglas

The London Fire Brigade were called to Cayford House in Lawn Road at 12.17pm to reports of a 10th floor flat on fire.

Videos on social media show flames coming from the balcony of the flat. The block is believed to have been evacuated.

The fire was reported to be out at 1.04pm

No injuries have been reported.

Fire engines from West Hampstead and Kentish Town attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

Were you affected by the fire? Contact the newsdesk at editorial@hamhigh.co.uk

