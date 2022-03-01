The plans presented by Whittington Health involve shutting down Bounds Green Health Centre, Stuart Crescent Health Centre and St Ann’s Hospital, and replacing them with a single hub in The Mall in Wood Green - Credit: Ben Lynch

Accessibility has been raised as both a potential issue and benefit to the proposal for a new, centralised Haringey health hub in Wood Green.

Presented by Whittington Health to Haringey Council’s health overview and scrutiny committee on February 21, the plans involve the closing of the Bounds Green Health Centre, Stuart Crescent Health Centre and St Ann’s Hospital, and replacing them with a single hub in The Mall in Wood Green.

Concerns were raised by Cllr Matt White (Lab, Bruce Grove) about how accessible the new hub would be, and the Ham&High has since spoken to residents about what the move would mean for them.

Justin Keery, 53, who lives in Muswell Hill, said the move would prove beneficial as he currently has to take his daughter to St Ann’s Hospital, a site further away.

“Having a hub in Wood Green makes a great deal of sense, because loads of people live around there, it is nearer for Muswell Hill and it’d be very handy”, he said.

“For me it would create no new inconvenience, it would be more convenient if anything.”

Tottenham-based Judith Bridges, 64, has ME, which leaves her struggling to walk.

She believes that the move would not only provide good services to those in the east of the borough, but also be more accessible for those with disabilities.

Judith said: "Hospitals are not suitable for people with mobility issues. Too much walking and no parking.”

The investment was welcomed by Crouch End resident and local health campaigner, David Winskill.

He did warn however that project managers will need to “liaise closely to find out what proportion of people in the west of the borough who don’t live close to the W5 bus route will have a reasonable journey to the centre”.

A Whittington Health spokesperson said that better accessibility is a key factor in the proposals, stating the location is “more accessible, with level entrances, lifts and a nearby car park”.

They added: “However, we know that accessibility means different things to different people, which is why we want the views of local people to help shape and define these proposals – it would also help us to better understand accessibility needs for any future projects.”

To take part in the consultation, complete the questionnaire online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Haringey2022

It is due to run until May 18.