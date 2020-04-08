Cyclist in critical condition after motorbike crash in Euston Road

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital by air ambulance. Picture: @Pauldwlon/Twitter @Pauldwlon/Twitter

A cyclist is in a critical condition following a crash with a motorbike in Euston Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 1.20pm on Tuesday (April 7) to the collision, with paramedics also on the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Following the crash, the cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital with critical injuries.

The motorcyclist involved stopped at the scene and has not been arrested.

Police enquiries continue into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting 3287/7APR or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.