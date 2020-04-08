Search

Cyclist in critical condition after motorbike crash in Euston Road

PUBLISHED: 10:12 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 08 April 2020

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital by air ambulance. Picture: @Pauldwlon/Twitter

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital by air ambulance. Picture: @Pauldwlon/Twitter

@Pauldwlon/Twitter

A cyclist is in a critical condition following a crash with a motorbike in Euston Road.

Police were called at 1.20pm on Tuesday (April 7) to the collision, with paramedics also on the scene.

Following the crash, the cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital with critical injuries.

The motorcyclist involved stopped at the scene and has not been arrested.

Police enquiries continue into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting 3287/7APR or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

