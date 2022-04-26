Curtis&Staub gym in 152-154 Golders Green Road shut at the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Martin Addison

An affordable gym in Golders Green closed during lockdown and, two years later, residents still don't have a local facility – but one fitness company has been eyeing up the site.

The Curtis and Staub gym at 152-154 Golders Green Road shut at the start of the pandemic. Apart from a swimming pool, which is run by Swimming Rocks, the building has remained empty.

One former gym member said: "The area is crying out for a gym in the local area within walking distance for the many residents that live around here."

Claire Harrison, who has been a swim school operator at the Golders Green site for 10 years, said that after the gym shut down, she took on a licence to operate so that the swimming pool could stay open to the local community.

She said public swimming pools have been shutting an alarming rate across the country.

"There's such a lack of industry provision at the moment because there's a lack of facilities. A lot of budget gyms operate a non-swimming pool model," Claire said.

But Claire, who lives in Kensal Rise, is also hopeful that another company she runs will be able to use the site.

In April last year, Claire set up Get Set Go in Putney, which offers a range of exercise and lifestyle classes for children and adults at an accessible price.

"The idea is that you can book multiple classes for your children without having to go from one place to the next and go into facilities that really aren't the best," Claire said.

Get Set Go offers classes such as yoga, barre, pilates, ballet and martial arts. It costs £30 a month for unlimited classes.

Claire is in talks with the landlord, the Jewish Learning Exchange, to lease the site, and hopes she will be able to announce Get Set Go's plans in the summer.

The Jewish Learning Exchange was approached for comment.