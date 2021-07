Published: 1:42 PM July 15, 2021

The UK is continuing its Covid-19 vaccine rollout, amid rising cases of the virus - Credit: PA

New walk-in Covid vaccination centres have been opened across London, where people can get their first or second jabs.

Many pharmacies are now offering the vaccine, and no ID, GP registration or proof of address is required at walk-in services.

Below is a list of which Covid-19 vaccines – AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna – are available at which locations in Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster.

All information has been provided by the NHS North Central London and North West London Clinical Commissioning Groups.

1) Camden

Royal Free Recreation Centre – Fleet Road, Hampstead, London, NW3 2QG

Date and Time – Friday 16 July, 9:30am-12:00pm and 1:30-4:00pm

Vaccine – Pfizer

Booking – Walk-in, no booking required

First/second doses – 1st and 2nd doses

The Tavistock Centre – The Garden Wing, Belsize Lane, NW3 5BA

Date and Time – Thursday 15 July, 3:00pm-6:00pm

Vaccine – Pfizer

Booking – Book in advance at camden.gov.uk/GetVaccinated or call Camden Council on 020 7974 4444 (option 9). Walk-in appointments also available

First/second dose – 1st and 2nd doses*

Peckwater Centre – 6 Peckwater Street NW5 2UP

Address – 6 Peckwater Street, Kentish Town, NW5 2UP

Date and Time – Thursday 15 July 9.30am – 12.00pm and 2.30pm – 5.00pm, Friday 16 July 2:30pm-5:00pm

Vaccine – Pfizer

Booking – Walk in, no booking required

First/second dose – 1st doses and 2nd doses*

Francis Crick Institute – 1 Midland Road, London, NW1 1AT

Date and Time – Saturday 17 July, 9:30am-1:30pm and Wednesday 21 July 4:00pm-8:30pm

Vaccine – Pfizer

Booking – Walk-in, no booking required

First/second doses – 1st dose only

Camden Market – Provender Building, Chalk Farm Road, London, NW1 8AH

Date and Time – Saturday 17 July, 10:00am-1:00pm and 2:00pm-6:00p

Booking – Walk in or book via camden.gov.uk/GetVaccinated or call Camden Council on 020 7974 4444 (option 9)

Vaccine – Pfizer

First/second dose – 1st doses and 2nd doses*

The Bloomsbury Surgery – 1 Handel Street, Bloomsbury, WC1N 1PD

Date and Time – Please visit the practice website for details.

Vaccine – Pfizer and AstraZeneca

2) Haringey

Hornsey Central Neighbourhood Health Centre – 151 Park Road, N8 8JD

Date and Time – Daily (7 days per week) 9.00am – 1.45pm and 2.15pm – 6.00pm

Booking – Walk-ins available, no booking required

Vaccine – Pfizer

First/second dose – 1st and 2nd doses*

Bounds Green Group Practice – Gordon Road N11 2PF

Date and Time – Friday 16 July 1.30pm – 4.30pm (Pfizer), Saturday 17 July 9.30am – 12.30pm (Pfizer) and Friday 23 July 1.30pm – 4.30pm (Pfizer)

Booking – Walk in, no booking required

Vaccine – Details of which vaccine is available are included with the dates for these clinics

First/second dose – 1st doses and 2nd doses*

St Mark’s Methodist Church – 455-457 High Road, N17 6QB

Date and Time – Monday – Friday 9.00am – 6.00pm

Booking – Book an appointment via the NHS national booking system or Eventbrite. Walk-in appointments available. Vaccine related queries call: 07484 715395

Vaccine – Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

First/second dose – 1st doses and 2nd doses*

Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre – 239 Lordship Lane, N17 6AA

Date and Time – Friday 16 July 1.30pm – 4.30pm (Astra Zeneca)

Booking – Walk in, no booking required or call 07584 182581 to book an appointment

Vaccine – Details of which vaccine is available are included with the dates for these clinics

First/second dose – 1st and 2nd doses*

Green Light Pharmacy – 4 Grand Parade, Green Lanes, N4 1JX

Date and Time – Monday – Friday 9.15am – 1.00pm and 2.00pm – 6.15pm / Saturdays 9.15am – 1.00pm and 2.00pm – 4.15pm

Booking – Walk-ins available, or call 020 8800 1638 on the day to check availability

Vaccine – Pfizer

First/second dose – 1st and 2nd doses*

Somerset Gardens Pharmacy – 4 Creighton Road, Tottenham, London, N17 8NW

Date and Time – Saturday 17 July, 9:00am-2:00pm

Booking – Walk-in, no booking required

Vaccine – AstraZeneca

First/second dose – 1st and 2nd doses*

Somerset Gardens Pharmacy – 4 Creighton Road, Tottenham, London, N17 8NW

Date and Time – Sunday 18 July, 9:00am-2:00pm

Booking – Walk-in, no booking required

Vaccine – Moderna

First/second dose – 1st and 2nd doses*

Tottenham Hotspur FC Stadium – 782 High Road, London, N17 0BX

Date and time – Sunday 18 July, 10.00am – 6.00pm

Booking – you can book your appointment via Eventbrite. Walk-ins available

Vaccine – Pfizer

First/second dose – 1st and 2nd doses*

3) Barnet

StoneX stadium – Greenlands Lane, Hendon, NW4 1RL

Date and time – Daily (7 days a week), 9am-6:30pm

Booking – Walk-in, no booking required

Vaccine – Pfizer

First/second dose – 1st and 2nd doses*

Vaccine bus – Brent Cross Shopping Centre – Prince Charles Drive, Brent Cross, NW4 3FP

Date and Time – Friday 16 July 12.00pm – 7.00pm, Wednesday 21 July, 2:00pm-7:00pm

Booking – Walk-in, no booking required

Vaccine – Pfizer

First/second dose – 1st dose and 2nd dose*

Vaccine bus – Watling Market, 57 Watling Ave, Burnt Oak, HA8 0LD

Date and Time – Saturday 17 July, 10:00am-4:00pm

Booking – Walk-in, no booking required

Vaccine – Pfizer

First/second dose – 1st doses and 2nd doses*

Vaccine bus – St Agnes’ Church, 35 Cricklewood Lane, London NW2 1HR

Date and Time – Monday 19 July, 8:00am-12:00pm and Wednesday 21 July, 8:00am-12:00pm

Booking – Walk-in, no booking required

Vaccine – Pfizer

First/second dose – 1st doses and 2nd doses*

Vaccine bus – Unitas Youth Centre, 76 Montrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 0DT

Date and Time – Friday 23 July 12.00pm – 7.00pm

Booking – Walk-in, no booking required

Vaccine – Pfizer

First/second dose – 1st and 2nd doses*

Brand Russell Pharmacy – 280 East Barnet Road, EN4 8TD

Date and Time – Check the pharmacy’s Facebook page for latest information

Booking – Walk-in clinics sometimes available

Vaccine – Pfizer and AstraZeneca on alternate days (check clinic details on Facebook)

First/second dose – Check clinic details on Facebook

Gateway Chemist – 334 Regents Park Road, N3 2LN

Date and Time – Check pharmacy website for details

Booking – Walk-in or booking

Vaccine – Pfizer and AstraZeneca (check clinic details on the pharmacy website)

First/second dose – 1st doses and 2nd doses*

Mango Pharmacy – 98 High Street, Edgware, HA8 7HF

Date and Time – Daily (7 days a week), 8:45am-12:45pm and 2:00pm-6:00pm

Booking – walk-in, no booking required

Vaccine – Pfizer and AstraZeneca

First/second dose – 1st doses and 2nd doses*

4) Westminster

The Stowe Centre – The Stowe Centre, 258 Harrow Road, London W2 5ES

Every Sunday (11am-3pm). Every Monday (10am-1pm). Both first and second does available. AstraZeneca jab available for walk-ins.

Large Vaccination Site Marble Arch – 86 Edgware Rd, London, W2 2EA

Daily Monday to Sunday, 9am-7pm. Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs available, first and second, including walk-ins.

Vaccination Bus

Both first and second jabs available. See timetable. https://www.westminster.gov.uk/vaccine-bus

Abbey Centre – 34 Great Smith St, London SW1P 3BU

Every Wednesday (10am-2pm) and every Thursday (12pm-4pm). Both first and second does available. AstraZeneca jab available for walk-ins.

For more information visit https://www.england.nhs.uk/london/our-work/covid-19-vaccination-programme-2/covid-19-vaccine-sites-in-london/