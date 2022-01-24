Here's how many Covid patients there are in north London hospitals ahead of Plan B restrictions lifting this week - Credit: PA/Jonathan Brady

With Plan B restrictions set to be lifted this week, how many patients have Covid in Royal Free and Whittington hospitals currently?

According to the latest government data, 197 Covid patients were in hospitals run by the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust on January 18.

This was below the daily average of 207 patients seen in the seven days prior to January 18, and down from the 221 recorded a week earlier.

The trust - which runs the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals - had 16 Covid patients on ventilators at last count.

Meanwhile, Whittington Health NHS Trust had 90 Covid patients on January 18.

This was similar to the 91.3 average recorded over the week to that date, but slightly up the 87 cases recorded on January 11.

The trust, which runs Whittington Hospital, had eight Covid patients in mechanical ventilation beds, according to the latest figures.