Covid patients in north London hospitals with Plan B rules set to lift
- Credit: PA/Jonathan Brady
With Plan B restrictions set to be lifted this week, how many patients have Covid in Royal Free and Whittington hospitals currently?
According to the latest government data, 197 Covid patients were in hospitals run by the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust on January 18.
This was below the daily average of 207 patients seen in the seven days prior to January 18, and down from the 221 recorded a week earlier.
The trust - which runs the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals - had 16 Covid patients on ventilators at last count.
READ MORE: 'We must learn to live with Covid' says health secretary on Plan B's end
Meanwhile, Whittington Health NHS Trust had 90 Covid patients on January 18.
This was similar to the 91.3 average recorded over the week to that date, but slightly up the 87 cases recorded on January 11.
The trust, which runs Whittington Hospital, had eight Covid patients in mechanical ventilation beds, according to the latest figures.
Most Read
- 1 'We're proud of what we do': Kossoffs celebrates six months in Kentish Town
- 2 The most expensive homes sold in Haringey in November 2021
- 3 Two dead in Maida Vale: Woman stabbed and man 'struck by vehicle'
- 4 Italian sandwich shop opens in a Hampstead telephone box
- 5 Ex-manager admits defrauding Paddington Sports Club
- 6 'The joy of addiction is when you are free of it,' says Hampstead author
- 7 'We don't need to drink more coffee' say cafés as Joe & The Juice moves in
- 8 Air ambulance mobilised as boy, 15, knifed in South Hampstead
- 9 Cops swoop on cannabis farm rumoured to be 'largest ever' busted in Haringey
- 10 Hampstead, Highgate and Muswell Hill constituency changes consultation