How many hospitals beds in Camden, Islington, Hackney, Barnet and Brent are occupied by Covid patients currently?

Here are the latest figures from NHS trusts across north London:

Royal Free

There were 148 confirmed Covid patients - including 17 on ventilators - across Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust hospitals on January 25, according to the latest government data.

This represents a 25 per cent fall from the 197 recorded a week earlier - the number of confirmed cases has decreased each day since then.

In the week ending January 25, an average of 167 beds were filled by Covid patients each day across the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals, which are managed by the trust.

This was down 20pc from the average of 207 over the previous seven days.

Whittington Health

The number of Covid patients at Whittington Health NHS Trust remains steady, with 85 – including four on ventilators - recorded on January 25.

This compares to a daily average of 91 over the seven days up to that date and the 90 recorded a week earlier on January 18.

The daily average at the trust, which runs Whittington Hospital, in the week ending on January 18 was also 91.

Homerton University Hospital

Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust had 70 confirmed Covid patients on January 25.

This compared to 79 cases seven days ago, with four people on ventilators on both dates.

An average of 71 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day in Homerton Hospital, which is run by the trust, in the week ending January 25.

This was down from 80 over the previous seven days - the third week in a row that average has fallen.

London North West University Healthcare

Data shows there were 124 confirmed Covid patients on January 25 at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals.

This represents a 27pc decrease from 170 one week earlier.

On average, there were 140 Covid patients each day across Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals, which are run by the trust.

This compares to the daily average of 169 in the seven days to January 18.