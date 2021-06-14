Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Covid-19 Delta variant cases rising in north London

Sam Volpe

Published: 5:30 PM June 14, 2021   
Rates of the Delta variant of Covid-19 are increasing in north London

The Delta Covid-19 variant continues to grow in prevalence in north London. 

With the Prime Minister set to announce an extension to the remaining lockdown measures in response to cases rising again nationwide, more than a third of cases in each of Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster are of the Delta variant

According to data from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, in Camden, of the Covid-19 cases identified in the seven days to June 5, 58 were the Delta variant. That's 42% of all Covid-19 cases. 

In Haringey, 97 of 142 cases were of the Delta variant - 68% - and in Barnet the figure is 62 of 115. That's 54%. 

In Westminster 36%, 57 of 157 cases, are the Delta variant.

Overall across the four boroughs there have been 425 Delta cases since it was first found in the UK.

First identified in India, the Delta variant is - according to new research at the Universities of Edinburgh and Strathclyde - 60% more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha variant. 



Coronavirus
Data
Camden News
Haringey News
Barnet News

