Published: 3:05 PM February 5, 2021

PC John Fabrizi and Johanna Beumer MBE both lost their lives after contracting Covid-19. - Credit: Met Police / Greyhound Trust

On average, more than 100 people per week are dying from Covid-19 across Camden, Haringey and Barnet.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 329 residents died of the virus in the first three weeks of January.

That meant the death toll for the three boroughs in just three weeks of 2021 was equal to 29 per cent of the death toll for the whole of 2020.

During the third week of January, Haringey’s director of public health, Dr Will Maimaris, warned the borough was “likely to see higher numbers of hospitalisations and deaths for some time".

Among those tragically lost to the virus was Camden police officer John Fabrizi.

Flowers were laid outside Kentish Town police station in memory of the “devoted” officer, who passed away after being rushed into intensive care with severe symptoms.

Colleagues paid tribute to PC Fabrizi, who passed away on January 24, saying he “did so much good in one lifetime.”

Johanna Beumer MBE, a Muswell Hill woman who had devoted her life to rehoming ex-racing greyhounds, also passed away with the virus.

The 76-year-old former Whittingham School headmistress was involved in the creation of the Greyhound Trust and was believed to have helped rehome more than 5,000 dogs.

Dr Will Maimaris, Haringey Council's director of public health, warned that death numbers were expected to remain high 'for some time', but said they remained lower than during the peak of the first wave. - Credit: Dr Will Maimaris

Most of the deaths registered in the first three weeks of January – 198 – were Barnet residents. A further 77 lived in Haringey and 54 in Camden.

They brought the total Covid-19 death toll across the three boroughs, since the pandemic began, to 1,449.

Of those, 784 lived in Barnet, 412 in Haringey and 253 in Camden.

The data, up to January 22, is for deaths in people who lived in the boroughs, where coronavirus was listed on their death certificate as a cause of death.

The data records England’s fatalities more accurately than the total given out daily by the government, as it includes deaths outside medical settings, which take longer to register and be counted.

On January 22, the death count given out by the government was 99,717. According to the ONS, the real number on that date was 117,378.

Dr Maimaris said: “The weekly death rates in Haringey have not yet been as high as they were in spring 2020, but it remains as important as ever for us to get Covid under control.”

Barnet Council was approached for comment.