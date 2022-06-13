Here is the latest Covid data for The Royal Free and other north London hospitals - Credit: Sally Patterson

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers and admissions at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to last Tuesday, June 7 - for NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas.

It shows that despite weekly admissions to hospitals managed by Royal Free London increasing, the average number of patients being treated each day fell.

There was little change in the daily average for London North West University Healthcare, while weekly admissions to its hospitals fell.

Whittington Health saw a decrease in the average number of patients in hospital each day, although there was one more admission than the previous week.

Homerton Healthcare continued to report very low numbers of Covid patients, with just two in hospital on two consecutive days.

Here’s a breakdown of the data:

Royal Free London

The latest data shows a combined 92 Covid patients were in the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals last Tuesday.

The daily count dropped from 80 on the previous Tuesday - May 31 - to a new 2022 low of 74 on both June 3 and 4, then rose again over the following three days.

On average, 79 Covid patients were in hospital each day in the week up to June 7.

This was down from an average of 85 for the previous seven days.

In the week ending Sunday, June 5, a total of 20 Covid patients were admitted to the trust’s hospitals.

This was six more than the previous seven days - up to May 29 - when there were 14 admissions.

London North West University Healthcare

At last count, a total of 41 patients were in the trust's hospitals last Tuesday, June 7 - the same number as a week earlier.

The daily average number of patients across Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals was also 41 for the week ending June 7, compared with 42 over the seven days up to May 31.

In the seven days up to Sunday - June 5 - a total of 34 Covid patients were admitted to the hospitals.

This was down from an average of 39 for the previous week.

Whittington Health

At last count, there were 28 Covid patients in the trust’s Whittington Hospital last Tuesday (June 7).

After 25 were reported on the previous Tuesday, the daily count dropped to a new 2022 low of 24 the next day - June 1.

An average of 26 patients were in hospital each day in the week up to last Tuesday, excluding June 5 due to missing data.

This represents a decrease from the average of 29 for previous week ending May 31.

In the seven days up to Sunday June 5, a total of 15 patients were admitted to the hospital - one more than the previous week.

Homerton Healthcare

There were five Covid patients in Homerton Hospital last Tuesday, after that number fell to just two on June 2 and 3.

Seven were reported on the previous Tuesday - May 31 - and the daily count has remained below that every day since.

As such, the daily average in the week ending last Tuesday - June 7 - was three.

This was down from seven over the previous week.

Seven patients were admitted to hospital in the week up to Sunday, June 5, which was one more than in the previous seven days.