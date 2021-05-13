In numbers: the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in north London

Published: 6:00 AM May 13, 2021

More than a million individual Covid-19 vaccines have been given across five boroughs in north London.

In Camden 38,511 people are fully vaccinated, along with 40,220 in Haringey and 31,254 in Westminster, according to data from NHS England, released on May 6.

In Barnet, due to an older population, 86,427 people have had both jabs.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS) around 60% of adults in Camden are under 45. In Barnet the equivalent figure is just 51%.

The vaccine roll-out as a whole, which began on December 8, had seen 5,539,730 jabs given across London by May 9.

Across the city, the nature of its population – broadly younger and more transient than in other parts of the country – has meant that proportionately fewer jabs have been administered than elsewhere. This is amplified in boroughs like Camden and Westminster, which are home to thousands of students.

Among those aged between 45 and 49, 73% of people have had their first vaccine dose in Barnet, 72% in Haringey, 61% in Camden, and 57% in Westminster.

Across England, 70% of people in that age range have had at least one Covid-19 jab.

Local health authorities and councils said they have been working to reach diverse groups and tackle vaccine hesitancy.

In Camden, a "vaccine bus" has been travelling around the borough, while in Barnet groups such as the borough's multifaith forum have held pop-up vaccination events.

Haringey has held events in venues including Wightman Road Mosque to boost vaccine take-up.

A volunteer holds a vaccine at a pop-up vaccination centre at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium - Credit: Haringey Council

Camden Council and the North London Partners (NLP) NHS body – which covers Camden, Islington, Haringey, Barnet and Enfield –both emphasise that the age of the population skews the figures.

So far, in the boroughs covered by NLP, 69.9% of those aged 45 to 49 have had their first vaccine.

Camden also pointed to the rising number of people to have been vaccinated in key demographics, highlighting that more than 70% of those aged 55 to 59 had been vaccinated at least once, with that figure rising to almost 85% in the over-80s.

Camden Council's vaccine bus - Credit: Camden Council

NLP paid tribute to medical staff and volunteers for helping it hit a landmark one million jabs. A spokesperson said that "around 90% of the most vulnerable in our community" had been vaccinated.

They added: “We know that some people still have questions about getting vaccinated so our staff continue to reach out to people who may be hesitant, and we are offering vaccinations at convenient local sites, including places of worship and mobile vaccine buses.”

Camden Council's acting director of public health, Piers Simey, said supporting the vaccine roll-out locally had been a "key priority".

He said: "We have been working with the NHS to promote the vaccine as soon as it’s available to different eligible groups, and to support vaccine confidence in our communities as well.

"Many of our residents have not yet had the opportunity to get the vaccine as they are in the under 40 age group. But among those most at risk from severe illness, for example those aged 70 and over, we have seen take-up in Camden very close to 85%. More people can still benefit."

He said the vaccine was "safe and effective".

Referring to inequalities in vaccine take-up among different ethnic groups and age ranges, Mr Simey added: "Inequalities in uptake have narrowed over time within each new eligible group, but we have found that a gap still remains for some of our communities. "

He highlighted the town hall's work with community organisations like the Queen's Crescent Community Association to encourage vaccine uptake.

Dr Will Maimaris, Haringey's director of public health, says the council is supporting the vulnerable and people not protected by its statutory social care. Picture: Dr Will Maimaris - Credit: Archant

Dr Will Maimaris, director of public health in Haringey, celebrated hitting more than 100,000 first doses in the borough.

He said: "We are delighted to reach this significant milestone in the delivery of our vaccine programme in Haringey. It is really important that, as the economy opens up, and we look forward to getting back to a more normal life, everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, does so."

He said the town hall would continue its work to engage with diverse ethnic groups.

Last month Westminster Council revealed it was calling people in vulnerable groups who had yet to get a Covid-19 vaccine, and interim director of public health Russell Styles said the borough had "found a whole host of reasons" behind its relatively low vaccine rate.

In north London if you are over 40 or in a vulnerable group you can book a vaccine at nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/