The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified two further cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in England, bringing the total to five - Credit: PA

One of two fresh cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant is located in Camden, it has been confirmed.

These new cases - identified by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) - means five cases of this new strain have now been reported in England.

The other new case was found in Wandsworth.

Both individuals who have tested positive have travel links to southern Africa, but are not connected to each other or linked to the previously confirmed cases.

The individuals and their households have been told to self-isolate.

UKHSA is carrying out targeted testing at locations where the positive cases were likely to be infectious.

Six cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.1.529 have also been identified in Scotland, with four cases in the Lanarkshire area and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

UKHSA chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said: “It is very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days as we are seeing in other countries globally and as we increase case detection through focused contact tracing.

"That’s why it’s critical that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately.”