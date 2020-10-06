Haringey Covid-19 infection rate rockets by 120 per cent in a week

Haringey's Covid-19 infection rate jumped by 120 per cent in a week, according to official data. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow PA Wire/PA Images

Haringey’s coronavirus infection rate more than doubled in the last week of September, official data has revealed.

Neighbouring borough Barnet recorded more cases – but the virus was spreading in Haringey at a much faster rate.

Haringey’s daily number of confirmed cases has twice outstripped the April peak in the past fortnight.

On September 30th, Haringey had 45 new infections. The following day, October 1st, another 31 were confirmed.

The previous record, set on April 7th, was 30.

In the week up to October 1st, Haringey’s Covid-19 infection rate shot up by 120 per cent, from 33.88 confirmed cases per 100,000 people to 74.81.

The 120 per cent increase meant Covid-19 was spreading faster in Haringey than it was nationally.

On September 21st, government scientists had warned that cases were doubling nationally every seven days. This “exponential growth” led to a ban on gatherings of more than six people.

Cases continued to rise in north London after the new restrictions, mirroring what happened after the national lockdown on March 23rd.

As the virus takes weeks to incubate and cause symptoms, infection rates mushroomed for weeks after lockdown began – so it will take weeks to determine whether the so-called “rule of six” has worked.

Barnet’s figures, like Haringey’s, continued rising in the weeks after the new restrictions – but at a slower rate.

Its infection rate rose by 86pc in the last week of September – from 35.36 cases per 100,000 people to 65.68.

Like Haringey, it recently recorded its highest ever daily number of new infections.

On October 1st, Barnet confirmed 66 new cases. The previous record, 65, was set on April 2nd.

Camden, which borders both boroughs, has a far slower rate of spread – but numbers are still rising.

Between September 24th and October 1st, its infection rate grew by 36pc - from 28.13 cases per 100,000 to 38.13.

On September 30th, it recorded 27 new cases – its second-highest daily figure to date. The record – 29 cases – was on March 26th.

Despite rising cases, the boroughs have not seen hospitals overwhelmed as they were during the first wave.

Government scientists said there was no evidence the virus has become less deadly, but that the virus was mainly spreading amongst under-40s, who are less likely to develop serious symptoms.