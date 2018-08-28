Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Tories in Christmas toy donation to poorly Royal Free Hospital children

PUBLISHED: 07:50 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:50 21 December 2018

Hampstead and Kilburn Conservatives donate toys to the Royal Free Hospital to be given to poorly children at Christmas. Picture: David Douglas

Hampstead and Kilburn Conservatives donate toys to the Royal Free Hospital to be given to poorly children at Christmas. Picture: David Douglas

Archant

A group of Camden Conservatives dropped by the Royal Free Hospital ahead of Christmas to donate some toys for sick children.

Hampstead Town councillor Oliver Cooper, along with volunteer Amanda Eliades, former councillor Jonny Bucknell and member Axel Kaae met with nurses at the site in Pond Street as they handed over the toys.

The games, including Junior Cluedo as well as teddies and books, have been collected over the last few weeks after an appeal to Hampstead and Kilburn members, and collections during the local party’s regular street stalls.

Ms Eliades, who is a member of the party’s social action committee, said: “It’s so nice to be able to make even a small difference to some of the children who have to stay in hospital over Christmas.

“As an association we run this collection annually and we always have such incredible support from our members.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Whittington to pay £224,000 for woman’s surrogacy in US after repeatedly failing to spot she had cervical cancer

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Kentish Town man Erick Ekam ‘stabbed victim so hard his blade snapped’, court told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Camden Council ‘in fear’ of next round of cuts to borough spending by central government

Cabinet member for Finance and Transformation Richard Olszewski is standing for Fortune Green again in May's elections

Tories in Christmas toy donation to poorly Royal Free Hospital children

Hampstead and Kilburn Conservatives donate toys to the Royal Free Hospital to be given to poorly children at Christmas. Picture: David Douglas

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil slammed by German newspaper BILD as ‘biggest loser of 2018’

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists