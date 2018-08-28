Tories in Christmas toy donation to poorly Royal Free Hospital children

Hampstead and Kilburn Conservatives donate toys to the Royal Free Hospital to be given to poorly children at Christmas. Picture: David Douglas Archant

A group of Camden Conservatives dropped by the Royal Free Hospital ahead of Christmas to donate some toys for sick children.

Hampstead Town councillor Oliver Cooper, along with volunteer Amanda Eliades, former councillor Jonny Bucknell and member Axel Kaae met with nurses at the site in Pond Street as they handed over the toys.

The games, including Junior Cluedo as well as teddies and books, have been collected over the last few weeks after an appeal to Hampstead and Kilburn members, and collections during the local party’s regular street stalls.

Ms Eliades, who is a member of the party’s social action committee, said: “It’s so nice to be able to make even a small difference to some of the children who have to stay in hospital over Christmas.

“As an association we run this collection annually and we always have such incredible support from our members.”