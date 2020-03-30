Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus appeal: Royal Free Charity launch emergency fundraiser to support staff during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:32 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 30 March 2020

Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Archant

The Royal Free Charity has launched an urgent fundraising campaing to support the efforts of north London hospital staff on the frontline treating those with the coronavirus.

The fundraising effort, whcih will help steff at the Royal Free NHS Trust’s three hospitals, is designed to “get a complete support service in place as quickly as possible” for medics and auxilliary staff.

The trust has 10,000 staff across three sites, the Royal Free Hospital in Pond Street, Hampstead, Barnet Hospital, and Chase Farm Hospital.

In an appeal for public support, the trust said its workforce was “responding heroically to the biggest challenge the NHS has ever faced”.

The new emergency fund will be used to provide care packages to staff at the end of shifts, bolster psychological support for workers and even create spaces for respite for staff within the hospital buildings.

“We are reaching out directly to the local community,” said Judy Dewinter, the Royal Free Charity’s chair of trustees. “We are asking your local NHS staff what they need and your response is going to make a real difference to their lives. Your donation will go directly to help them as they work under pressure and in the most challenging of circumstances.”

You may also want to watch:

Judy continued: “This is about us caring for people who don’t have time to care for themselves right now because they are looking after our loved ones. “We have had children asking to donate their pocket money and offers of help from individuals and local businesses. I am incredibly proud to launch this campaign and to ask for your help. We want the message to be loud and clear for staff at our hospitals: ‘You are our heroes and we will support you with whatever you need.’”

Dominic Dodd, who chairs the Royal Free NHS Trust, said: “Every person on our team – from the doctors and nurses to the porters, cleaners and support staff, is playing a vital role in being there for others during this emergency. Please join our team effort by showing your appreciation, gratitude and solidarity for them at this very difficult time.”

To donate, find detials of the Royal Free Charity’s campaign at royalfreecharity.org.

The Royal Free Hospital has been fighting the coronavirus since the first cases in the UK were announced as it is a specialist centre for treating infectious diseases.

Now, though every hospital in the country is dealing with the virus, it remains a centre dealing with some of the most heartbreaking cases – over the weekend it was announced 10 people had died from the disease there.

Throughout the pandemic so far, members of the community have supported the trust’s efforts, a community crowdfunding page has raised more than £30,000, and restaurants including Spielburger in Hampstead and Maido Sushi have provided meals to staff.

An appeal for car parking spaces was also a huge success.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

“It was a party”: Fortune Green barbecue group dispersed by police for flouting coronavirus social distancing

The group, pictured with a barbecue, Lucozade and Nando's sauce, listened to music before Met officers arrived. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

“It’s a bittersweet moment”: Highgate School headteacher “proud” but “sad” following coronavirus closure

Mr Pettitt said he was missing the school

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

“It was a party”: Fortune Green barbecue group dispersed by police for flouting coronavirus social distancing

The group, pictured with a barbecue, Lucozade and Nando's sauce, listened to music before Met officers arrived. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus: “Serious concerns” over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises “corrective action”

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

“It’s a bittersweet moment”: Highgate School headteacher “proud” but “sad” following coronavirus closure

Mr Pettitt said he was missing the school

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Olympic super-heavyweights boost British boxing

Great Britain's Audley Harrison celebrates winning gold after defeating Kazakhstan's Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov in the super-heavyweight final at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney

Cricket: 10 of England’s finest Test players

England's Alastair Cook celebrates reaching his century during a Test match at The Kia Oval

Coronavirus: New dates for Tokyo Olympics revealed

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Premier League clubs consider World Cup-style way to end season

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Wray commits future to Saracens

Saracens' Jackson Wray celebrates with the trophy after the Champions Cup Final at St James' Park
Drive 24