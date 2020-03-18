Search

Coronavirus: Whittington Hospital staff delighted by pizzas from anonymous benefactor

PUBLISHED: 17:18 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 18 March 2020

The Whittington's ITU staff were given free pizza by an anonymous benefactor. Picture: Whittington Health

The Whittington's ITU staff were given free pizza by an anonymous benefactor. Picture: Whittington Health

Archant

Hard-pressed staff at the Whittington Hospital in Archway were pleasantly surprised today despite their fight against the coronavirus – which one member of medical staff told us was “war-like”.

A Whittington Hospital staffer with donated pizza. Picture: Whittington HealthA Whittington Hospital staffer with donated pizza. Picture: Whittington Health

An anonymous benefactor had sent 20 Domino’s pizzas to the hospital for the intensive care and emergency department staff.

A hospital spokesperson said: “A lovely member of the public called us earlier and said he was sending us 20 pizzas as a thank you to our staff for all their hard work at the moment.”

This afternoon the Whittington Health NHS Trust tweeted: “A massive thank you to a local hero for sending 20 pizzas in to the hospital for our intensive care and emergency department colleagues to enjoy. These #RandomActsOfKindness are a real boost for our team!”

Follow our coronavirus liveblog for the latest news across north London.

